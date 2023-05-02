Summer

The sky is blue, the weather is nice, school is about to be out and its summer again! The biggest question is what are you going to do with yourself and your children? We have scouted out a list of camps that your children could attend this summer. From coding to hiking and from art to rock climbing, no matter your interests there is something for everyone!

Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”