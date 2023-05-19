STURGIS, S.D.-- The future home of a single mother in Sturgis is getting a little help from the women in the community. Female only volunteers are helping on this Habitat for Humanity project over the next couple of days. It coincides with Habitat's annual Women Build celebration. The ladies take time to support Habitat's mission of helping local families build strength, stability, and self-reliance through affordable housing. Friday's focus was on installing flooring.
A couple of the projects sponsors were also there helping and say it's heart warming to see so many women chip in to help one of their own. Owner of Jessi's Book Keeping & Financial Services Inc. Jessi Beeson says, "I really, really enjoy the fact that in this community, you know, all these women can get together. We don't know each other, but we're all standing around, were joking around with each other and we're getting something done, you know, to help another female of this community."
Female volunteers from Project Solutions also came out for the women's build. For more information on the Black Hills Habitat for Humanity and how you can help click HERE. You can also help them by visiting its Re-Stores in Rapid City and Spearfish.