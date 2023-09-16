RAPID CITY, S.D. — One man is dead and two others are under arrest after Rapid City police responded to an unresponsive male call early Saturday morning.
Officers were called to an alleyway behind the 100 block of East Boulevard North shortly before 5:00 a.m. Saturday. There, they found a man who was obviously deceased from wounds suffered in an assault.
Through the ensuing investigation, police identified 29-year-old Jacob Jumping Eagle and 28-year-old Craig Returns From Scout as the suspects allegedly responsible for the killing.
Both have been arrested on first degree murder charges.
Police continue to investigate the incident.