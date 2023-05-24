It is increasingly easy to find ways to spend money these days, even more so when you factor in a family. When you want to get out of the house, where do you go that won't break the bank? We have created a list of five local places that you can take your family for under $100. We are basing our prices on two adults and three children. You may need to adjust prices accordingly to fit your family. 

Tyler Mathieson was born and raised in the Black Hills. Tyler loves to perform. Between standup comedy, improv and acting, he finds himself in front of a crowd often. He even met his wife while performing “A Christmas Carol.”