RAPID CITY, S.D.– As the weather continues to warm up in the Black Hills, many are already taking out kayaks, canoes, and more to lakes and rivers in the region. However, before launching into the water, Co-Owner of Black Hills Paddlesports Rene Raisanen shares five important tips to stay safe on the water this summer.
Always wear your life jacket
According to South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks, life jackets accounting for all persons on-board must on any boat and personal watercraft. However, Raisanen explains that wearing a life jacket at all times is the safest option when on the water, along with how to wear them properly.
"You want it to fit nice and snug around your torso. If it is loose and the straps are loose, as soon as you hit the water, it is going to rise up around your neck, impeding your airway," she said. And as people may have the device placed higher up on their torso, she adds that the lower the placement, the better for staying above the water. "Lower down on your torso is going to ensure that it brings up more of your upper body– which the more we can have buoyant, the better."
In a rescue situation especially, having a snug-fitting life jacket is one of the biggest factors that will help first responders have the ability to recover you from the water. "Usually they're going to grab you by the lapels of your life jacket," she explained. "And if it's super loose, the possibility of you slipping out increases."
And regardless of how careful one is with their life jacket when it is not in use, there will come a time when it will need replacing. One of the main indicators of needing a new life jacket is condition. Life jackets usually have information on the inside of the device that explains things such as weight range and type. "If that lettering is starting to fade and you can no longer see it or if you're having to stitch the seams of the foam isn't popping out, that is a good indicator that it is time to probably update that life jacket," she said.
Know your limits
Whether paddling on the flat waters of Rapid City's Canyon Lake or moving through the white water of Rapid Creek, make sure you know what you can and cannot handle and be humble with yourself. Especially for kayaking, she says that even just a slight current can change the dynamic of the water quickly. Very often, she adds, heavy rains in the area cause the creek to swell and make for ideal paddling conditions. And even though it may look fairly calm, looks can be deceiving. "Once you add in more cubic feet per second– what we call CFS, the dynamics of the creek can change rather quickly," she explained. "That water is moving really fast and it has a lot of force behind it. So make sure that you have the right skills to know how to navigate that, you need to know how to maneuver your boat really well and efficiently."
(The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has an explanation of how CFS is measured, and can be found here.)
This also includes making sure you have the right watercraft for whatever type of paddling you are doing. In the cases of kayaks and paddleboards especially, there are specific types made for recreational and whitewater activities with each requiring a separate set of skills. Recreational kayaks for example, tend to have more open spaces and are made with a less sturdy type of plastic along with less maneuverability. They also tend to be longer, from about 8 to 12 feet in length on average. And due to them being more open, they will take on water a lot faster.
Whitewater vessels tend to be smaller in length and are made with sturdier plastic such as polyethylenes or PVC material for inflatable kayaks. Their smaller size also makes for easier maneuverability, which is helpful in situations where swelling creeks may also bring hazards referred to as strainers. "Think of a strainer as a pasta strainer," she explained. "It allows the water to go through but for solid objects, it does not. So if you don't have the right skills to navigate and stay upright, you can find where that current may want to roll your boat rather quickly and pretty soon you are in a dangerous position."
Dress for immersion
By dressing for immersion, she says, you are dressing for the water temperature and not the air temperature. Stand-Up Paddle (SUP) users in particular, she says, should dress for the water and not the temperature. "Standing up above water, your center of gravity is a little different, which changes the dynamics if you are not used to that," she explained. "So the likelihood of maybe falling into the water is going to be a little bit more if you're not used to that balance aspect with paddle boarding."
In the Black Hills, water temperatures tend to stay cold until mid-July as they warm up for the summer, which tends to hover around 50 to 68 degrees Farenheit. At this point of the year, temperatures can range from 28 to 45 degrees. And with the cold temperatures, several different things can happen if not prepared. "If you do end up going for a swim, it can cause a person to have that gasp reflex. Or maybe that can lead to some underlying cardiac fibrillation type activities or they suck in water," she said. "If we get a little bit of a breeze, hypothermia can set in. So that certainly changes the dynamics as well."
And while dressing for the water might conjure up an image of a wetsuit, which is definitely a solid accessory to have, Rene says it is actually much easier than that. " Synthetic fabrics, wool and fleece are materials she recommends that have good moisture-wicking properties. "The two worst types of fabrics that one could wear while on the water would be cotton and denim. Those two materials retain moisture, they get heavy and they keep that cold moisture close to your body. So you actually end up losing your body heat a lot quicker when you wear those materials," she added. "Sun shirts, leggings, moisture-wicking, and quick-dry type materials are best uses."
Always carry the safety paddling essentials
Three essential items she says to have include drinkable water, sunscreen, and a whistle. In the heat, it is important to stay hydrated to avoid illnesses such as heat exhaustion that can have physical effects on the body and create a dangerous situations. Along with sunscreen to stay safe from sunburns, as light from not only the sun, but also the light reflecting off of the water's surface can cause potentially intense sunburns and damage to the skin.
The whistle, however, is a mandatory requirement in accordance with state law, On top of life jackets and other safety essentials, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks requires vessels of all sizes to have a sounding device such a a whistle on board, whether for communication in a group or an emergency. "I would say that that is probably one of the things that people overlook at the most," she said. "It can be nice when you're on larger bodies of water if you need to communicate with your group. Maybe you get spaced out a little bit– that gives you the ability to send a signal as opposed to trying to yell way across the river, which can be difficult."
Always plan for ever-changing weather conditions
The Black Hills area is known for its unpredictability in weather. "If you have been in our area for any bit of time, you'll know that our weather can change rather quickly," she said. "So just being prepared for that before you get out on the water will make sure that you have a fun and safe experience."