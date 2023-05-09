HOT SPRINGS, SD - After winning the Black Hills Pre-Conference girls golf tournament on May 4, the Spearfish Spartans were hoping for the same kind of performance Monday as they competed for the conference title.
Instead, St. Thomas More had five golfers finish in the top 12, and the Cavaliers captured the conference title at the Southern Hills Golf Course in Hot Springs.
The Cavaliers finished with a total score of 365.
Spearfish was second with 379.
Rylan Horning from St. Thomas More was the medalist after carding an 81.
Kaitlin Strain, also from STM, was second with an 83.
Featured highlights from the BHC golf tournament
Lilly Heisinger - Sturgis
Kaitlin Strain - STM
Amber Layton - Custer
Hayden Thorton - RC Christian
Alison Kennedy - Spearfish
Rylan Horning - STM
Final Team Scores
1. STM 365
2. Spearfish 379
3. Custer 418
4. Belle Fourche 445
5. Sturgis 475
Individual Scores
1 Rylan Horning STM 81
2 Kaitlin Strain STM 83
3 Allyson Kattke Hot Springs 86
3 Hayden Thorton RC Christian 86
5 Alison Kennedy Spearfish 87
6 Olivia Torgerson Spearfish 91
7 Cadence Kilmer Spearfish 93
8 Lilly Heisinger Sturgis 96
9 Amber Layton Custer 100
9 Makenna Jacobson STM 100
11 Amity Strand STM 101
11 Finley Young STM 101
13 Shauna Zacher Custer 102
14 Jordyn Uphoff Custer 103
15 Chloe Schmoker Belle Fourche 105