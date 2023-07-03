CUSTER, S.D. - Custer's annual Independence Day celebration will continue tonight and tomorrow. From a parade and live music to old-fashioned games, Custer will have a variety of events for everyone enjoy.

A B1 Flyover will start tomorrows' festivities followed by the Kids' & Patriots' Parade located at Mt Rushmore Rd between 8th and 2nd St in Custer. From there other events, such as the Flag Ceremony at Veterans Memorial Park, Cake and Ice Cream Social, Children's Fair at Way Park, and the Arts and Craft Fair.

The night will end with a firework display by the Custer Volunteer Fire Department at Pageant Hill starting at dark (about 9:30 p.m.) on the 4th of July.

For more information about 4th of July events for Custer, please go to this website: https://www.custersd.com/Custer's-Fourth-of-July-Celebration. If you would like to know anymore events for the 4th in your area check out the article below.