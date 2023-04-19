BATH, S.D. – The blue corduroy jacket is a familiar symbol of the Future Farmers of America (FFA), worn as part of official dress during most FFA activities. On April 17 at the South Dakota FFA convention in Brookings, as part of a "SD FFA Living to Serve Day," members removed their jackets and rolled up their sleeves to help stop hunger in South Dakota.
This service project supported by funds from Pioneer-Corteva, an Iowa based agricultural company. South Dakota FFA members and Pioneer-Corteva staff measured, poured, sealed and boxed 50,184 meals in assembly line fashion throughout the one day event. Members stopped between workshops and competitive events throughout convention and left the event knowing that by giving a few minutes of their time they would make a significant difference in the life of a person less fortunate than themselves. Other funding is provided by Rick & Sandy Osterday and a grant from the National FFA Foundation.
All of the 50,184 meals were donated to Feeding South Dakota based in Sioux Falls and will be distributed across the state by Feeding South Dakota. Dan Carlson and Cullen Winter with Feeding South Dakota attended the event.
“This is a very impressive event, it’s wonderful seeing the FFA members giving their time to package these meals,” Carlson said.
He also stated, with the huge demand they see for food, these meals will be consumed quickly, he estimated that the supply will last approximately 30 days.
The South Dakota FFA Foundation is proud to support Agricultural Education and the FFA's mission to make a difference in the lives of students by developing their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success through agricultural education. For more information about the South Dakota FFA Foundation and South Dakota's FFA programs, visit www.sdffafoundation.org.