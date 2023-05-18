Pennington County Auditor’s office general voting information: https://www.pennco.org/vote
Deadline to register or change registration address:
Monday, May 22, at 5:00 p.m.
In-person Early Voting:
Begins Monday, May 22
One location; County Auditor’s Office, Pennington County Administration Building, Suite 230 (same floor as County Treasurer), 130 Kansas City Street
Monday-Thursday, 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.
In-person early voting ends at 5:00 p.m. on Monday, June 5
Absentee Vote by mail:
Absentee Ballot Application: http://docs.pennco.org/docs/ao/forms/absenteeapplicationform.pdf
You may email your absentee ballot application and a copy of your ID to elections@pennco.org
Postage to return a voted ballot is $1.20 - don't forget to SIGN the back of the return envelope
You may drop your voted ballot off in person by returning the ballot to the County Administration Building, 130 Kansas City Street and dropping your ballot into the ballot box in the Auditor's Office.
Election Day:
Polls are open 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.