RAPID CITY, S.D.– With the upcoming election for Rapid City mayor, school board, and other positions early voting is set to begin. Pennington County Auditor Cindy Mohler has more.
When does early voting begin?
This year, early voting for the Rapid City area begins on May 22 and runs through June 5. May 22 also marks the last day to make any voter registration changes as well before the election. "If you want to be able to vote, you want to make sure that for one, you are registered and to that, if you have moved, you can make any address changes and get that updated," Mohler said.
Will the new operating hours affect voting?
Yes. Mohler says that the new hours will not affect regular voting before June 6, but could affect voters coming in later in the day.
"The Pennington County Administration Building hours have changed. So it is from 7:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Monday through Thursday. And then per state law, that last Monday (June 6) we can only vote absentee up until 5:00 p.m. So if you come in at 5:00 p.m. on that Monday, you're not going to be able to absentee vote."
What do I need to do if I am voting in-person?
According to Mohler, the only thing you need to bring with you if voting at the Auditor's office location is a government-issued photo ID. Aside from a driver's license, acceptable photo IDs also include: a nondriver ID card, a U.S. Government photo ID, a Student ID card from a high school or university in the state, a Tribal photo ID, and a U.S. Armed Forces ID. "Please also make sure you do not wear any campaign material, no T-shirts, no hats," she said. "No buttons, that sort of thing when you come in, as we are a polling place and there is no campaigning allowed."
Where can I look to see my voter information?
For this election, and any election carried out in Rapid City, Pennington County or the State of South Dakota, voters can look at their information on the South Dakota Secretary of State website within the voter information portal. And to learn more about the candidates running for the different positions, check out the Rapid City Elections page on our website