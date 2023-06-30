RAPID CITY, S.D. - Significant progress has been made on the downtown parking structure allowing the second and third levels to be open for leased parking. Earlier this month most of the first level was open to the public, while starting on June 30th in the evening, the SECO Construction company and city officials have determined that the upper levels will be open for leased parking. However, parking might be limited in certain areas due to ongoing construction.

City parking enforcement staff will be in contact with permit holders to inform them about the additional leased parking. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, the second and third levels will be for permit holders only. Outside of these hours, the area will be available for free parking available to the public aside from limited access spots on the top level.

"We are now at a point where we've got enough of the structural work, ceilings, and the things that really needed to get done because of safety concerns, not only for the public, to the workforce finished," said Rod Johnson, Operations Management Engineer for the City of Rapid City. "We think that we can open the ramp up, but there is still work going on in different areas throughout the parking ramp. So we will barricade those areas and do some detouring to keep everyone safe."

In addition to the leased parking reopening, the west stairwell on the Sixth Street side of the facility will be opened for public access while work continues on the east stairwell.

The parking structure should be fully opened and free of construction by late Fall 2023, according to officials. The City and contractors advise the public to proceed with caution throughout the facility as the work continues.

See this previous article for a list of alternative parking spaces if the structure is completely full. Additionally, there is contact information for any questions you might have regarding the construction.