On Thursday, July 27 areas of Wyoming received an alert on their phones called an "Ashanti Alert". The Ashanti Alert was issued for a man who has dementia by the Riverton Police Department. The man was located safely the same day.
The Ashanti Alert is a crucial tool to find missing adults all over the US. According to the Department of Justice, the alert was introduced by the Ashanti Alert Act of 2018 and is named after Ashanti Billie, who was abducted and killed in Virginia in 2017. This network helps search for individuals over 17 years old who don't fit the criteria for AMBER Alerts (for kidnapped children) or Silver Alerts (for missing seniors).
How It Works:
The Ashanti Alert connects states, territories, and tribes, allowing them to share vital information about missing adults. But remember, you can't directly report a missing adult to the National Ashanti Alert Network. Instead, contact your local law enforcement agency. They will guide you through the reporting process and determine if an Ashanti Alert is needed. If you suspect someone is missing, don't hesitate to contact your local law enforcement. They will let you know if the situation meets the criteria for an Ashanti Alert in your area.
Benefits of Ashanti Alerts:
Once in place, Ashanti Alerts quickly share information about missing adults, including suspect details, with law enforcement, media, and the public. This fast response is crucial in suspected abduction cases and increases the chances of finding the missing person.
What's Next:
The Ashanti Alert is a significant step forward in finding missing adults. By understanding how it works and its role in missing persons cases, law enforcement can work together with the public to create a safer environment and increase the chances of locating those who go missing. Remember, if you suspect someone is missing, contact your local law enforcement right away.