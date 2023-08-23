RAPID CITY, S.D. - Wednesday morning saw the Central States Fair a bit busier than normal. The Children's Home Society brought out a group of 50 children to enjoy some of the rides offered on the midway. The Western Legacy Foundation sponsored two hours of free rides for the children.
Established in 1993, the Western Legacy Foundation focuses on providing youth scholarships and grants for both regional communities and agricultural organizations. With a recent name change, they continue to organize prominent fundraising events, channeling over $50,000 annually into agricultural education for young learners while also supporting vital causes including fire departments, Children’s Home Society, disaster relief, and healthcare needs in rural areas.
The Western Legacy Foundation has been a supporter of the Children's Home Society for many years.
The Children's Home Society of South Dakota has evolved from being the state's primary orphanage to offering a range of programs including emergency shelter, advocacy, adoption, and foster care, addressing the diverse needs of children and families, particularly those affected by abuse and trauma. Committed to strengthening families, they partner with parents to provide emotional and behavioral support for children in their care.
Check out these photos from Wednesday's festivities.