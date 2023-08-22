RAPID CITY, S.D. - Saturday night saw grinding metal, collisions and sparks flying. However, it all went according to plan.
The Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby saw a sold-out crowd as cars at two "weight classes" duked it out to see who would be the iron man of the night. The light class, or Herby Derby, had cars whipping around the track and one nearly joining the crowd. Thankfully, the fence held up and the crowd enjoyed a thrill without any real danger.
Check out these photos from the Derby.