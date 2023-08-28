RAPID CITY, S.D. - With another year of the Central States Fair in the books, it is good to take a look back at the sights and sounds of the Fair.
This year saw a great concert lineup, intense action and thrilling rides. Take a look at NewsCenter1's photos from the 2023 Central States Fair.
Photos from the Monument Health Special Rodeo
Range Days Rodeo at the Central States Fair
Cooper Cooke from Victor, ID
Updated
Cooper Cooke from Victor, ID
Updated
Donny Proffit from Diamondville, WY
Updated
Joe Wilson from Martin, SD
Updated
Logan Lemmel from Whitewood, SD
Updated
Logan Lemmel
Updated
Nick Pelke from Wisconsin
Updated
Range Days Rodeo
Updated
Range Days Rodeo at the Central States Fair
Updated
Range Days Rodeo
Updated
Seth Hardwick from Ranchester, WY
Updated
Seth Hardwick from Ranchester, WY
Updated
Tanner Aus from Granite Falls, MN
Updated
Tanner Brunner from Ramona, KS
Updated
Tyler Byrne from Martin, SD
Updated
VR at the Central States Fair
Children's Home Society at the Fair Wednesday morning
Photos from Saturday's Demolition Derby