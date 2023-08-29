RAPID CITY, S.D. – This was another successful year for the Central States Fair, General Manager Ron Jeffries says, across multiple categories.
Jeffries says that compared to last year's record-setting numbers -- the fair that wrapped on Sunday, marking the 78th year for the event, is already showing even larger numbers. Carnival sales were up nine percent, ticket and pass sales up 12 percent, and big numbers for the grandstand events.
Jeffries gives credit to having a variety of events along with a schedule starting the week with rodeo events and ending with concerts. "We had four nights in the concerts and the rodeo events that were sold out or near sold out," he explains. "The Mountain States Ford Demolition Derby, the Xtreme Broncs Finals, the Nelly concert, and then the last concert night with Sawyer Brown, Neal McCoy and Rowan Grace. Again, all packed nights and a great turnout."
Jeffries adds while grandstand and carnival sales are important, the agricultural side of things is just as critical to the fair's success.
"We had great success in our youth livestock shows. We had a great turnout from the longhorn exhibitors, an increase in our panel of three shows. So the livestock events still continue to build," he added. "We also are working at improving our vendor space. We had air conditioning throughout the school building and we look to make improvements on that as we go forward as well."
Next year's fair will run from August 16 through August 25.