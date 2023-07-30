RAPID CITY – The Rapid City Police Department maintains near-real-time reports of calls that they respond to. Here’s what crimes were reported in Rapid City from Friday, July 21, through Thursday, July 27.
The data isn’t perfect; locations are deliberately imprecise, and details are sparse in order to protect the identities of victims in compliance with Marsy’s Law, as well as juvenile information which is protected by statute. And the data only reveals what crimes were reported, rather than what crimes actually occurred.
That said, this crime blotter provides a quick look at crime across the city.
According to data obtained by the LexisNexis Community Crime Map and Rapid City Police Department, 104 crimes were reported in Rapid City for the week of July 21-27.
Friday, July 21
- 9 thefts reported
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Saint Patrick St at 10:50 a.m.
- 1 at a liquor storeo n the 700 block of E Saint Patrick St at 10:59 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 1600 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 11:00 a.m.
- 1 at an industrial site on the 800 block of E Saint Patrick St at 11:09 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 400 block of North St at 11:14 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of East Blvd at 11:30 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1800 block of N Elk Vale Rd at 1:30 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1200 block of W Main St at 7:00 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 11:00 p.m.
- 3 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Bluebird Ct at 6:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Main St at 7:19 p.m.
- 1 at an arena/stadium/fairgrounds on the 1500 block of Sedivy Ln at 10:00 p.m.
- 2 alcohol violations reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1500 block of 7 St at 1:56 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 700 block of Cleveland St at 11:48 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 300 block of Philadelphia St at 2:47 a.m.
- Robbery reported at a hotel on the 600 block of E North St at 10:52 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a bank/savings and lon on the 1000 block of Mountain View Rd at 5:00 p.m.
- Motor vehicle theft reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1300 block of 5 St at 11:56 p.m.
Saturday, July 22
- 6 thefts reported
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 12:13 a.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 3500 block of E Highway at 2:59 a.m.
- 1 at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 500 block of Mountain View Rd at 6:26 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 3100 block of West Park Ln at 12:10 p.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1400 block of Eglin St at 9:03 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 1900 block of N La Crosse St at 11:45 p.m.
- Assault reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of Explorer St at 12:22 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 3:!3 a.m.
- Trespassing reported at a hotel on the 3500 block of Sturgis Rd at 7:34 a.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 400 block of E Waterloo St at 9:00 a.m.
Sunday, July 23
- 4 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Allen Ave at 1:00 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave at 2:50 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 4:19 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Atlas St at 11:41 a.m.
- 5 thefts reported
- 1 at a department/discount store ont eh 1100 block of E Saint Patrick St at 12:19 p.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 1400 block of N La Crosse St at 2:41 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1000 block of E Mall Sr ar 5:46 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Bel Aire Dr at 10:37 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 2600 block of Mt Rushmore Rd at 11:01 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 200 block of Curtis St at 4:31 a.m.
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 700 block of E North St at 11:03 a.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1200 block of Atlas St at 12:00 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1100 block of Wood Ave at 1:41 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported on government property on the 600 block of Quincy St at 1:34 p.m.
- Vandalism reported at a residence/home on the 1700 block of N 7 St at 6:00 p.m.
- Burglary from a motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of Haines Ave at 10:00 p.m.
Monday, July 24
- 4 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 300 block of Mac Arthur St at 3:45 a.m.
- 1 at a department/discount store on the 1000 block of East Mall Dr at 10:37 a.m.
- 1 on a bike path at 12:12 p.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1200 block of Eglin St at 7:40 p.m.
- 4 instances of trespassing reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of Farlow Ave at 8:12 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1300 block of Wood Ave at 9:15 a.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 3500 block of Sturgis Rd at 2:14 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 11:04 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on a highway/road/alley on the 1700 block of N Maple Ave at 2:04 a.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on Knollwood Dr at 12:00 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground at 1:00 p.m.
- 1 on the 600 block of E North Sr ar 10:00 p.m.
- Vandalism reported on a highway/road/alley on the 400 block of E Fairlane Dr at 9:07 p.m.
- Aggravated assaut reported in a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of Sedivy Ln at 11:30 p.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 900 block of Haines Ave at 6:50 a.m.
Tuesday, July 25
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E Oakland St at 1:34 p.m.
- 1 at a restaurant on the 500 block of Mount Rushmore Rd at 4:45 p.m.
- 1 at a hotel on the 600 block of Latrobe Ave at 5:17 p.m.
- 2 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of Kinney Ave at 12:13 a.m.
- 1at a residence/home on the 2100 block of Oak Ave at 6:03 p.m.
- 3 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of E Fairmound Blvd at 7:26 a.m.
- 1 on E North St at 9:36 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Saint Francis St at 10:00 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 in a field/woods on the 200 block of New York St at 10:27 a.m.
- 1 at a park/playgroun on the 300 block of N 5 St at 8:30 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a school on the 700 block of E Watertown St at 12:25 a.m.
- 1 at a parking lot/garage on the 300 block of E Omaha St at 11:00 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a drug store/doctor's office/hospital on the 600 block of Mountain View Rd at 6:06 p.m.
Wednesday, July 26
- 7 thefts reported
- 1 at a restaurant on the 1000 block of Endeavour Blvd at 2:49 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 700 block of E Anamosa St at 12:00 p.m.
- 1 at a casino on the 2500 block of Deadwood Ave at 2:40 p.m.
- 1 on government property on the 600 block of Quincy St at 3:45 p.m.
- 1 at a grocery store on the 700 block of Mountain View Rd at 6:57 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 10:27 p.m.
- 1 in a parking lot/garage on the 1500 block of Haines Ave at 11:30 p.m.
- 2 residential burglaries reported
- 1 at a construction site on the 2000 block of Provider Blvd at 7:13 a.m.
- 1 at a specialty store on the 1600 block of E Saint Patrick St at 9:05 a.m.
- 5 assaults reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Farlow Ave at 1:02 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 200 block of E College Ave at 6:13 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 4000 block of W Chicago St at 7:00 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3100 block of Champion Dr at 9:26 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 3500 block of Black Fox Dr at 9:44 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 on the 700 block of Mickelson Dr at 6:13 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 1000 block of Haines Ave at 10:30 p.m.
- 2 instances of vandalism reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block fo Crescent Dr at 9:25 a.m.
- 1 at a commercial/office building on the 4200 block of Parkview Dr at 11:03 p.m.
- Fraud/forgery reported at a residence/home on E Signal Dr at 11:17 a.m.
- Aggravated assault reported on a highway/road/alley on the 700 block of E Waterfront St at 6:27 p.m.
Thursday, July 27
- 3 thefts reported
- 1 at a grocery store on the 1500 block of E St Patrick St at 10:28 a.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 100 block of Waterloo St at 3:00 p.m.
- 1 at a convenience store on the 4100 block of Jackson Blvd at 9:09 p.m.
- 2 motor vehicle thefts reported
- 1 at a residence/home on the 2500 block of Elm Ave at 4:30 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on Anaconda Rd at 8:15 p.m.
- 2 aggravated assaults reported
- 1 at a park/playground at 5:54 p.m.
- 1 at a residence/home on the 800 block of Silver St at 11:57 p.m.
- Trespassing reported at a service/gas station on the 300 block of E Fairmont Blvd at 1:16 a.m.
- Residential burglary reported at a residence/home on the 1500 block of E Saint Patrick St at 7:45 p.m.
- Vandalism reported in a parking lot/garage on the 400 block of N Mount Rushmore Rd at 1:00 p.m.
- Alcohol violation reported at a parking lot/garage at 6:45 p.m.
- Burglary from motor vehicle reported at a residence/home on Anaconda Rd at 8:15 p.m.