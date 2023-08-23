Brought to you by Newscenter1 and Cadillac Jack’s, it’s the Blitz Touchdown Throw-Down! It’s the fantasy football game to play if you want to win big! Weekly prizes and a grand prize package from Cadillac Jack’s! You’d be crazy not to join in the fun!
So, how does it work?
It’s easy! Set up your account at nc1.tv/blitz
Choose your Champ - Daily, weekly, monthly an entire season…play how you want to play!
Check back! Just because you had a bad week doesn’t mean your season is a goner. With weekly prizes and a grand prize going to the best overall player, you have plenty of chances to WIN!
How to Choose YOUR Champ:
- BE PROACTIVE– Go for it, you already know who the winning team in each game this season is. So, make your move and select the victors for the entire season.
- BE AGILE– You are smart my friend. You chose to analyze each team's performance, calculate the trajectory of each pass, and select which team is going to win weekly.
- BE A PROCRASTINATOR– That’s right! NewsCenter1 has designed a contest specifically for you. You know who you are… waiting until the last minute and can’t decide unless under the proverbial gun. Go ahead and take your time. Just make sure to send your Hail Mary pick through no later than 15 minutes prior to each game's kick-off.