Black Hills Glass Blowers, located in Keystone, is a unique studio that combines both lamp working and traditional glassblowing techniques. Pete Hopkins, co-owner, explores the fascinating world of glassblowing and helps us discover how one can enter this captivating industry. With over 30 years of experience, Pete and his team have honed their skills to create exquisite glass art that continues to captivate audiences. Let's delve into their journey and gain insights into the artistry and craftsmanship behind their creations.
The Path to Glassblowing
Pete explains that when he started his journey into glassblowing, there were no schools specifically dedicated to lamp working, the technique he initially pursued. Instead, he sought out experienced glassblowers and apprenticed under their guidance.
Interestingly, Pete's early mentors were a group of carnies, imparting their knowledge and skills during his apprenticeship. This unconventional start laid the foundation for his future endeavors in the field.
Building Experience on the Road
After gaining experience and confidence in his craft, Pete and his team decided to hit the road, traveling in a van and trailer, showcasing their glassblowing skills at various events and fairs. They ventured to different locations, including Rushmore Mall during Christmas and state fairs in Huron and Sioux Falls, among others. This decade-long journey allowed them to refine their techniques, engage with audiences and establish a strong presence in the glassblowing community.
Establishing a Studio
Approximately 31 years ago, Pete and his partner, co-owner Gail Damin, decided to establish their own studio in Keystone. Here, they could create and sell their glass art directly to visitors.
The studio became a hub for both lamp working and traditional glassblowing, a combination that set them apart from many other studios. Pete explains that these two techniques require different skill sets due to the distinct properties of the glass used in each process.
The Timeless Relevance of Glass
Pete highlights the unique nature of glass as a material. Not only is it a versatile medium for artistic expression, but it also plays a crucial role in modern technology.
Glass's ability to reflect light efficiently has led to its applications in computer chips and fiber optics. Pete emphasizes that despite being thousands of years old, glass remains relevant and continues to be explored by researchers and innovators worldwide.
The Joys and Challenges of Glassblowing
For Gail, the best part of glassblowing is the act of working with the glass itself. The process of shaping and transforming molten glass into intricate pieces of art brings immense satisfaction.
However, she acknowledges that running a glassblowing business requires dedication and involves less glamorous tasks like maintenance, cleaning and other administrative responsibilities. Moreover, the physical demands of working in a hot environment for long hours can be challenging, requiring a tolerance for heat and endurance.
Embracing the Public Sphere
Unlike many private glassblowers who prefer working in solitude, Pete and Gail have embraced public interaction. Having started their journey by showcasing their skills at fairs and malls, they are accustomed to having people observe their work. Even if mistakes happen, they take them in stride, often turning them into moments of entertainment for the onlookers.
Connecting with Black Hills Glass Blowers
While Black Hills Glass Blowers do not sell their products online, their studio in Keystone is open to visitors during the tourist season from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday to Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sundays. For those interested in visiting during other times of the year, it is advisable to call ahead to ensure their availability.
Despite considering retirement a few years ago, Pete's passion for glassblowing has kept him and Gail engaged, continually creating new pieces of art.