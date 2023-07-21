Welcome to Watiki, where the sun always shines bright, and the temperature is a delightful 84 degrees. If you haven't been here in a while, or if you're new to this aquatic wonderland, let us give you a tour guided by Lauren Ebert, the General Manager of Watiki Indoor Water Park.
Watiki recently underwent a rejuvenating renovation in the spring, bringing in new water cannons, fresh flooring and an overall cleaner appearance. The centerpiece of the park is Koko's Play Area, a beloved spot for guests of all ages. As water spills from the tipping bucket, children and adults alike can't help but indulge in the refreshing splash. Just beware of the unexpected deluge when the bucket tips!
One of the exciting new additions to the park is the wristband system, enhancing the overall experience for visitors. The wristbands not only grant access to the park but also allow guests to load Tiki cash, making transactions throughout the park a breeze. Forget about carrying your wallet; everything you need is on your wrist!
For those seeking a tranquil break from the thrills, the oasis spa area awaits. The large hot tub is a peaceful retreat, open to guests of all ages except the tiniest ones, to maintain a serene ambiance. The extension area, a lovely addition to Watiki, serves as a fantastic spot for hosting birthday parties, complete with bouncy castles and appearances from Koko.
The activities pool is a hub of excitement, featuring water cannons, lily pads to traverse and a popular basketball game. Surrounding the pool is the lazy river, an excellent place to relax, float along and let the current guide you through the park.
Thrill-seekers can't resist the colorful slides. The yellow slide, known as the Seahorse Slide, is a wild ride that doesn't require a tube. For the brave-hearted, the Parrots Plunge (fondly nicknamed the "Toilet Bowl") offers a rapid, swirling descent. The Turtle Shell Slide is a slightly milder, yet equally fun option.
Watiki understands that swimming builds an appetite, and visitors can satisfy their hunger at the charming Tiki huts located near Sliders Bar and Grill. Offering a variety of delicious food and refreshing drinks, guests can also add arcade play to their wristbands and enjoy the arcade's 30+ games.
For those interested in staying close to the water park, Watiki offers four adjoining hotels: Fairfield, La Quinta, Home2 Suites and Residence Inn. There is also a fifth hotel, Courtyard, directly connected to the new event center, The Box.
As part of the Black Hills community, Watiki takes pride in giving back. They have partnered with local schools to support various programs, offering children the opportunity to enjoy Watiki's fun-filled environment.
To plan your visit to Watiki Indoor Water Park, including pricing and hours, head to their website. For special discounts and events, be sure to follow their active social media pages.
Whether you're seeking thrilling water slides or a peaceful oasis, Watiki has it all. So, pack your swimsuits, gather the family, and head over to Watiki for an unforgettable tropical adventure.