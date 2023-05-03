The Watertown Police Department, like many other law enforcement agencies, is comprised of various units that are tasked with different responsibilities. In addition to the patrol officers who are the backbone of the department, there are specialized units that are designed to handle specific types of situations.
Criminal Investigation Division
The Criminal Investigation Division, commonly referred to as the detectives, is responsible for investigating crimes that require additional resources and specialized training beyond what a patrol officer would have. These detectives are highly trained in various areas of investigations and provide an important service to the department and community.
SWAT
The Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team is designed to handle high-risk situations such as barricaded subjects, hostage situations, and dignitary protection. The SWAT team is made up of sworn officers who have volunteered for this assignment and have undergone extensive training to prepare them for these types of situations.
School Resource Officers
Watertown PD has two School Resource Officers who are assigned to the local schools to provide a safe environment for students and faculty. They are responsible for responding to any incidents that occur within the school and working closely with the administration to maintain safety.
Traffic Safety Team
The Traffic Safety Team is responsible for investigating serious traffic crashes that result in injury or significant property damage. These officers have undergone advanced training in traffic crash investigations and provide an important service to the community.
Crime Scene Team
The Crime Scene Team is responsible for processing and collecting evidence at crime scenes. They work closely with the detectives to ensure that all evidence is collected and processed correctly.
Each of these specialized units plays a crucial role in ensuring the safety and security of the community. By having officers with specialized training and expertise, the department is better equipped to handle a wide range of situations. This allows patrol officers to focus on their day-to-day duties while specialized units handle more complex situations.