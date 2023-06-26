Located in downtown Hill City, Warriors Work and Ben West Gallery stand as a testament to the power of art and community. Randy Berger, the mastermind behind Warriors Work, and Janna Emmel, the creative force behind Ben West Gallery, have curated a space that seamlessly blends native artwork with contemporary masterpieces.
A Unique Blend of Art
Established in 2002, Warriors Work Gallery represents the essence of native artwork through its leather-framed designs. On the other hand, the Ben West Gallery focuses on contemporary art, featuring a diverse selection of sculptors, painters and furniture makers. With approximately 25 artists showcased, both galleries provide a dynamic and ever-evolving experience for art enthusiasts.
An Ever-Changing Canvas
One of the distinctive aspects of Warriors Work and Ben West Gallery is the constant rotation of art. The owners pride themselves on creating a space that flows effortlessly, ensuring that each piece finds its perfect place. Whether a piece is sold or relocated, Randy and Janna meticulously rehang and relight the space to maintain its allure.
Creating an Ambience of Grandeur
Stepping into Warriors Work and Ben West Gallery is akin to entering a sophisticated New York studio. Randy and Janna have intentionally crafted an environment that captures attention and fosters appreciation for the artwork on display. Visitors are transported to a realm where they can envision investing in statement pieces that serve as captivating focal points in their own spaces.
The Workshop Within
Beyond the gallery walls, a workshop hums with creative energy. Randy's leather-working studio, which was previously located at the back of the building, has found its way into the gallery space. Here, unique framing designs made from bison and deer skin are meticulously crafted for each artwork. The novelty of leather frames captivates visitors, who are encouraged to touch and appreciate these one-of-a-kind creations.
Community Involvement and Art as an Economy
Randy and Janna's journey has been one of defying stereotypes and building a thriving art community. When they first opened the gallery 26 years ago, naysayers believed that locals would not support their venture. However, they proved the critics wrong by cultivating a loyal base of local customers who return time and again. Recognizing that art goes beyond the gallery walls, Randy and Janna immersed themselves in the community, welcoming artists, organizing events, and showcasing their commitment to making Hill City a destination for art.
A Center for Art and Celebration
Warriors Work and Ben West Gallery serve as a vibrant hub for creativity and festivities. Hosting art events and providing an exquisite venue for parties, the galleries have become an integral part of Hill City's social fabric. Randy and Janna's involvement in various community initiatives, such as dog sled races and downtown events, reflects their dedication to nurturing a flourishing and cohesive town.