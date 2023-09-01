In Rapid City, there exists a remarkable organization known as Ups of Downs, a Down syndrome family support group. Today, we meet two of its outstanding members, Mona and David Drolc, who share their inspiring journey and the invaluable mission of this organization.
Mona Drolc's Journey
Mona Drolc, currently serving as the Treasurer of Ups of Downs, has been an integral part of this organization for years. Her journey with the group began when her son, David, was born in 2007 with Down syndrome.
From that moment, Mona's life took a different path, leading her to this incredible support group. She recalls attending her first buddy walk with David when he was just four months old, marking the beginning of a beautiful journey of awareness, inclusion and acceptance.
The Ups of Downs Support Group
The primary purpose of Ups of Downs is to promote awareness, inclusion and acceptance of individuals with Down syndrome. For parents like Mona, this group serves as a lifeline, offering guidance, camaraderie and invaluable insights into raising a child with Down syndrome.
It's a place where they can share their joys, concerns and experiences with individuals who truly understand their unique challenges.
Inclusion: The Heart of the Mission
Inclusion is at the core of what Ups of Downs stands for. It means ensuring that individuals with Down syndrome are treated just like anyone else in the world – with respect, kindness and opportunities to build friendships and connections.
Inclusion extends to education, and David has had the privilege of being included in regular classrooms from the beginning, fostering interactions with "typical" kids and forming bonds that enrich both his life and those around him.
A Musical Journey of Inclusion
One of the most heartwarming aspects of David's inclusion journey is his involvement in the Stevens High School band. David's fellow band members share their experiences of getting to know him, and it's clear that David has had a profound impact on their lives.
They describe him as a beacon of positivity, a source of endless energy and a friend who never fails to lift their spirits. Through music and camaraderie, the band has become a second family for David, exemplifying the power of inclusion.
Community Partnership and Giving Back
Ups of Downs' impact extends beyond its immediate members. In 2023, they partnered with the American Legion Post 311 in Piedmont during their rally week. This partnership, born out of a shared commitment to community engagement, exemplifies the group's dedication to fostering inclusivity in Rapid City.
David highlights the importance of community involvement. He speaks of people coming together, becoming more interactive, energetic and united. Ups of Downs not only benefits its members but also extends its reach to strengthen the entire community.