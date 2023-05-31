In Rapid City, a creative haven called The Art Closet is capturing the hearts and imaginations of locals and visitors alike. Owned by Shawnda Ruml, this unique space is a culmination of her lifelong passions and aspirations. The Art Closet offers a welcoming and inclusive environment where people can freely explore art, unleash their creativity, socialize, learn new skills and appreciate local artistic talent.
A Space for Creative Expression
The Art Closet is an embodiment of Shawnda's vision to create an open and free space for individuals to discover and engage in various forms of art. Located at 705 East Watertown Street, The Art Closet occupies the main level of the former Black Hills embroidery building. Its accessible location beckons both curious passersby and those seeking an artistic retreat.
A Plethora of Artistic Experiences
Stepping inside The Art Closet, visitors are greeted with a vast array of artistic possibilities. The space hosts talented local artists who each have their own designated area to practice their craft.
Whether you're interested in painting, sewing, crocheting, macramé, upcycling, jewelry making or nature-inspired activities, The Art Closet has something for everyone. It acts as a catalyst for turning Pinterest inspirations into tangible creations, bridging the gap between ideas and practical skills.
Collaborative Learning and Teaching
One of the hallmarks of The Art Closet is the opportunity for aspiring artists and craft enthusiasts to learn from experienced practitioners. The resident artists at the studio not only work on their own projects but are also eager to share their knowledge and skills with others.
The schedule of each artist's presence is shared on The Art Closet's Facebook page, allowing individuals to plan their visits accordingly. Whether it's guidance on crochet techniques, sewing tips or any other artistic pursuit, the artists are readily available to assist and inspire.
Flexible and Timeless Artistic Endeavors
The Art Closet acknowledges that art often requires time and patience. To accommodate this, the studio operates without strict time restrictions.
Visitors can work on their projects at their own pace and return whenever they have time to continue or seek further guidance. This flexibility allows individuals to fully immerse themselves in their creative endeavors, fostering a sense of accomplishment and growth.
Artistic Menu and Community Engagement
To make art more accessible and affordable, The Art Closet offers an "art menu" that features various projects at different price points. Ranging from small projects starting at $25 to larger undertakings such as furniture refurbishing, individuals can choose an artistic adventure that suits their interests and budget.
The Art Closet actively engages with the community, extending its services beyond the studio walls. It plans to expand its offerings by introducing evening activities for youth, ensuring that creativity finds its way into the lives of younger generations.