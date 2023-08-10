A passion-fueled project known as Bandit Speedway has taken the racing community by storm. With a dedication that spans generations, this family-owned racetrack in Box Elder has transformed dreams into reality, providing both drivers and fans an exhilarating experience on the dirt tracks.
LaRae Sires, a key figure in this endeavor, shares her insights about the journey, the challenges, and the thriving racing community that has come to define Bandit Speedway.
A Dream Realized
Bandit Speedway, the brainchild of LaRae's father, represents the culmination of a lifelong aspiration. After years of managing and operating racetracks, he was determined to establish a track of his own.
In 2020, with unwavering commitment and collaboration with the Box Elder Economic Development, that dream finally materialized. Bandit Speedway emerged as a testament to determination, hard work and a shared passion for motorsports.
Family and Community Spirit
As LaRae describes it, Bandit Speedway is not just a race track; it's a family's labor of love. The involvement of her entire family, from her father to her husband and even her kids, underscores the deeply rooted connection they share with the racing world.
This sense of unity extends beyond their immediate family, encompassing the broader community of drivers, fans and supporters.
The Growth and Diversity of Racing
Bandit Speedway stands as a melting pot of diversity within the racing world. The track hosts a variety of racing categories, including dirt race cars, sprint cars, late model street stocks and modifieds.
It's a place where drivers of all ages and backgrounds come together, fostering an environment where experience meets youth, and men race alongside women. This amalgamation of talents and personalities paints a vivid tapestry of the racing community's vibrant spirit.
The Heart of the Speedway
Located at 1611 Highway 1416 in Box Elder, with easy access from the new exit 67A, the track is perched atop a hill, offering a stunning view of the surrounding area. The family-friendly atmosphere, complete with a playhouse for kids, highlights the effort to create a space that caters to all generations.
Embracing Challenges and Rewards
Racing is a labor-intensive sport that demands meticulous maintenance and dedicated effort. The drivers and their teams spend countless hours perfecting their vehicles, ensuring they're in top form for each race.
While this commitment can be stressful, the thrill of competition and the rewards that come with it are the driving forces that keep them coming back for more. From late nights in garages to exhilarating moments on the track, Bandit Speedway encapsulates the highs and lows of this passionate pursuit.