Flags & Wheels Indoor Racing, located in Rapid City, has been a staple of entertainment for nearly two decades. Regardless of the unpredictable weather conditions outside, this indoor facility offers a wide range of activities to ensure endless fun for visitors of all ages.
From exhilarating go-kart races to laser tag adventures, bumper cars, batting cages and an exciting arcade, Flags & Wheels has become a go-to destination for locals and tourists alike.
Go-Karting for All Ages
The centerpiece of Flags & Wheels is its exhilarating go-kart track. The facility offers two types of go-karts to suit different age groups and skill levels.
The colored go-karts are perfect for those aged 10 and above, allowing younger individuals to ride along with an adult. For the more adventurous speed enthusiasts, the European-made go-karts await. Requiring a helmet and a driver's license, these fast-paced machines can reach speeds of up to 45 miles per hour, ensuring an adrenaline-fueled experience like no other.
Laser Tag and More
Beyond the go-karting excitement, Flags & Wheels offers a plethora of additional activities. Their newly designed laser tag course beckons participants into a thrilling maze filled with black lights and futuristic obstacles.
Whether competing as a team or going solo, laser tag enthusiasts will find themselves immersed in a captivating adventure.
Thrills Beyond Racing
For those seeking a change of pace, Flags & Wheels has a variety of alternatives to offer. Bumper cars provide a classic and enjoyable experience, perfect for family-friendly competitions.
Additionally, visitors can test their batting skills in the facility's batting cages or explore the new arcade, boasting a collection of games acquired from a former California bowling alley. With convenient reusable cards, keeping track of tickets and tokens becomes a thing of the past, allowing guests to focus solely on the fun.
Unforgettable Birthday Parties
Flags & Wheels has become a go-to destination for memorable birthday parties. The facility offers a free party room where parents can celebrate their child's special day.
Guests can enjoy discounted ticket packages, granting them access to an array of activities such as go-karting, laser tag, bumper cars and more. The flexibility and variety make Flags & Wheels the ultimate party destination for children aged 10 to 15.
Operating Hours and Customer Delight
Flags & Wheels also caters to its customers by maintaining convenient operating hours throughout the year. In the summer season, the facility opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays and Saturdays, and from noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays. During the winter season, it operates from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on weekdays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturdays, and noon to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
With the exception of Mondays during the school year, Flags & Wheels welcomes visitors every day, ensuring continuous enjoyment for all.
The Joy of Shared Moments
Steve Mass, one of the owners of Flags & Wheels, finds immense joy in witnessing the expressions of delight on the faces of children. The facility aims to create a memorable experience reminiscent of the joy Steve and his brother once experienced as kids.
While parents may not always share the same level of enthusiasm, their children's beaming smiles make every visit worthwhile.