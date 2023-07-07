Pottery 2 Paint in Rapid City is more than just a pottery studio; it is a haven for creativity, self-expression and artistic exploration. Owned by Jenna Kessler, this beloved establishment has been serving the community since 2013, providing individuals with an opportunity to engage in the beautiful art of pottery painting.
With its open studio concept, welcoming staff, workshops and take-home kits, Pottery 2 Paint offers a range of options for everyone, from seasoned artists to those who have never picked up a paintbrush before.
A Welcoming Environment
Step into Pottery 2 Paint, and you'll find a warm and inviting space that encourages creativity. Open six days a week, the studio allows visitors to drop in at any time during opening hours.
Each item available for painting is individually priced, and a studio fee of $7 per painter covers the use of glazes, tools, firing in the kiln and cleanup assistance. The studio provides all the necessary materials and even lays them out on the table, ensuring a hassle-free experience for all.
Guidance for All Skill Levels
Jenna and her attentive staff understand that not everyone feels like an artist right away. They go above and beyond to make everyone feel comfortable and capable of creating something beautiful.
Simple instructions are provided to help beginners achieve the best results with ease. The studio boasts an extensive selection of glazes, offering a wide array of options for those who seek to explore their artistic instincts.
Moreover, the staff is always on hand to explain various techniques, such as texture stamping and masking, empowering individuals to push their creative boundaries.
Exciting Workshops and Events
In addition to the open studio sessions, Pottery 2 Paint hosts captivating workshops and events that cater to diverse interests.
Thursday evenings are reserved for workshops where participants can experiment with unique techniques like bubble painting, puddle flowers, plaid designs and clay hand building. These workshops not only serve as an opportunity to learn new processes but also allow individuals to create one-of-a-kind pieces under expert guidance.
Information about upcoming workshops can be found on the Pottery 2 Paint website and Facebook page, ensuring that everyone can stay up to date.
Party Room and Take-Home Kits
Pottery 2 Paint goes beyond individual creativity by offering a party room for group celebrations. Whether it's a birthday party, a team-building event or a gathering of friends, the studio provides an ideal setting for shared artistic experiences and lasting memories.
For those who prefer to paint in the comfort of their own homes, Pottery 2 Paint offers convenient take-home kits. These kits, which gained popularity during the pandemic, enable individuals to paint at their own pace.
With detailed instructions and all the necessary materials provided, including food-safe, microwave-safe and dishwasher-safe glazes, the take-home kits ensure a seamless creative experience.