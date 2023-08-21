Since its opening in April 2021, Two Cows Creamery has been more than just a local ice cream spot on North River Street in Hot Springs. Owned by Melissa Holt, a seasoned farmer and former chef with over two decades of culinary experience, this creamery has quickly become a hub for farm-fresh delights.
Holt's journey to opening Two Cows Creamery is a story of unexpected opportunity meeting culinary passion. What began as a venture in farmers markets, selling ice cream, lemonade, meats and produce, turned into a full-fledged establishment due to popular demand.
Customers, drawn by the exceptional quality of the offerings, eagerly inquired about the possibility of a permanent shop. Responding to this overwhelming interest, Holt found a suitable building and brought her farm-to-table vision to life.
The core principle of Two Cows Creamery revolves around supporting local farms and serving farm-fresh goodness to the community. With a commitment to authenticity, the creamery embraces a farm-to-fork ethos, using locally sourced produce and meats for their meals.
Holt proudly states that 60-80% of every meal is derived straight from the farm, ensuring that customers experience the genuine flavors and benefits of locally grown ingredients.
An essential component of Two Cows Creamery's success is the quality of its dairy products. The creamery partners with Stensland Dairy, a family-owned operation known for its A2 milk.
A2 cows produce milk that is genetically richer and often easier to digest for individuals with lactose sensitivities. This partnership guarantees that the ice cream's base is of the highest standard, setting the stage for a delightful array of flavors.
Speaking of flavors, Two Cows Creamery takes pride in its diverse and ever-changing selection. From classics like mint chip and espresso chip to unique gelatos and sorbets, the creamery offers a palette of choices to please every taste.
What's more, the commitment to natural ingredients means that the ice cream's vibrant colors are derived from the fruits themselves, resulting in a visually and gastronomically appealing experience.
However, beyond the delectable treats, Two Cows Creamery is all about community. With a warm and welcoming atmosphere, the creamery has become a gathering place for locals to connect and enjoy each other's company. Holt emphasizes that locals are the heart of their business, while tourists are a delightful bonus.