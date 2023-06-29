Located on Moose Drive in Sturgis, Twisted Canyon CrossFit and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles stand as shining beacons of fitness and cycling excellence. Owned by the dynamic entrepreneur Kristi Cammack, these establishments have not only become integral parts of the local community but have also helped foster a passion for athletics and outdoor adventures.
With a shared commitment to promoting an active lifestyle, Twisted Canyon CrossFit and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles have emerged as go-to destinations for fitness enthusiasts and cycling aficionados alike.
The Genesis of Twisted Canyon CrossFit and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles
Approximately six years ago, Twisted Canyon CrossFit was brought to life by Kristi and her team. Driven by their unwavering enthusiasm for athletics and a desire to connect with the community, they embarked on a mission to create a gym that would serve as a hub for fitness enthusiasts in Sturgis. The vision was clear: to offer a diverse range of athletic activities that would cater to all ages and abilities.
In 2020, an exciting development took place when Kristi and her team acquired Xtreme Dakota Bicycles from Brink's. This strategic partnership allowed them to seamlessly integrate the gym with the bike shop, bringing together two thriving communities under one roof. With a full-time mechanic on-site, Xtreme Dakota Bicycles became a go-to destination for bike sales, repairs and a wide selection of cycling gear. From bikes for young children to adults, and from full suspension to hardtail models, they cater to the diverse needs and preferences of cyclists.
Exploring the Trails and Engaging the Community
Sturgis boasts an extensive network of trails, making it a paradise for outdoor enthusiasts. With around 50 miles of singletrack trails and well-maintained bike paths throughout the community, residents and visitors are spoiled for choice. Twisted Canyon CrossFit and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles actively contribute to the vibrant biking culture in Sturgis.
Not only do they organize events such as the Mountain Bike series and participate in community initiatives like Music on Main, but they also play a crucial role in trail maintenance, marking and ensuring the safety of racers. Furthermore, they collaborate with local law enforcement through the Police Athletic League (PAL) program. This initiative offers activities such as boxing and biking, providing opportunities for students to engage in healthy, structured recreational pursuits. Weekly bike rides organized by Twisted Canyon CrossFit and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles have become a highlight for the PAL program participants.
Embracing Technology and Community Support
To enhance the experience of riders and outdoor enthusiasts, Twisted Canyon CrossFit and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles leverage technology and provide valuable resources. Visitors can find helpful maps at the premises, but there are also online platforms like Trail Forks and Strava that offer comprehensive trail information and allow riders to track their progress.
The success of Twisted Canyon CrossFit and Xtreme Dakota Bicycles would not be possible without the remarkable support of the Sturgis community. Local residents actively contribute to the preservation and growth of these businesses, recognizing the value they bring to the area. Their patronage and encouragement have fostered an environment where local businesses can thrive.