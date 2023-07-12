In a world where sex trafficking continues to be a grave issue, organizations like Treasured Lives are playing a crucial role in empowering survivors and raising awareness about this heinous crime. Founded by Kelly Patterson, a survivor herself, Treasured Lives is a faith-based nonprofit dedicated to supporting survivors of sex trafficking from their escape to their journey of healing.
Through their upcoming event, a benefit concert at Hills Alive, Treasured Lives aims to engage the community, spread awareness and provide support to those affected by trafficking.
Empowering Survivors and Building a Strong Foundation
Treasured Lives serves as a beacon of hope for survivors of sex trafficking, offering a comprehensive support system. Kelly Patterson and her team recognize the importance of being there for survivors every step of the way, addressing their immediate needs and providing the necessary assistance to rebuild their lives.
From offering safe housing to meeting critical needs, Treasured Lives walks alongside survivors, offering them the support they need to heal and thrive.
Hills Alive Benefit Concert
This year, Hills Alive takes place at Main Street Square from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, July 14. The concert features two incredible bands, Remnant Fire and Heart of David, both of which are known for their exceptional talent and their ability to connect with audiences.
While these bands are worship teams, their performances transcend boundaries, captivating listeners with their skillful music. The benefit concert not only aims to entertain but also to educate the public about the issue of trafficking and the work Treasured Lives does.
Education and Awareness
During the benefit concert, Treasured Lives takes the opportunity to educate the public about trafficking in the Black Hills region and rural America as a whole. The organization believes that awareness is key to preventing and combating sex trafficking.
At the event, information tables will be set up to provide resources, raise awareness and help attendees understand the gravity of the issue. In addition, Treasured Lives will have prayer teams and crisis teams available for anyone who needs support or someone to talk to.
The Role of Music in Advocacy
Joining the benefit concert is Remnant Fire, a band passionate about raising awareness and using their music to make a difference. Wendy Crews, Lori Dohn and Craig Crews, members of Remnant Fire, will be performing a mix of original songs and covers during the event.
Their music reflects their commitment to put an end to sex trafficking, with one of their original songs titled "Get Under My Feet," symbolizing the band's determination to overcome and eradicate this issue. The band's performances create an atmosphere of unity and purpose, encouraging the audience to take action against sex trafficking.
Taking Action
Treasured Lives understands that raising awareness is just the first step. To provide individuals with practical ways to combat trafficking, they have prepared nine action steps, available both at their booth and online. These action steps empower individuals to make a difference, offering practical guidance on how to recognize signs of trafficking and take effective measures to support survivors and prevent further victimization.
Through the organization's official website and Facebook, everyone can access these resources and actively contribute to the fight against sex trafficking.