The South Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association has been serving the state since the mid-1980s, covering 66 counties and providing support and services at no cost to those affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia.
Services
Leslie Morrow, the State Executive Director of the SD Chapter of Alzheimer’s Association, states that the organization offers a range of services to help people navigate their journey with dementia.
"We have a care consultant here in our office who meets with people in person over zoom over the phone to really help them again navigate this journey, whether they have a question about, 'How do I talk to dad about stopping driving? How do I decide if what kind of care mom needs if she's ready for a nursing home?'" Morrow said. "Even people that go to church with folks that want to be a better friend, they can come and talk to us about any of those issues, if they have any questions. That's what we're here to do."
Additionally, the organization offers resources and support for individuals who may feel stigmatized or misunderstood due to their experiences with dementia.
Stigma
Stigma and misunderstandings surrounding dementia can be a significant barrier for individuals seeking resources and support.
Morrow notes that unlike other diseases like cancer, dementia can be less visible, which can lead to misunderstandings about the severity of the condition. However, she stresses that it is crucial to understand that dementia is a brain disease like any other, and those living with the disease have no control over their diagnosis.
Detection
According to Morrow, early detection and early conversations with loved ones about dementia are key to better managing the disease.
"South Dakota has an older than average population, and because of that, we have the highest death rate in America to Alzheimer's disease," said Morrow. "We have 18,000 people living with Alzheimer's over the age of 65 right now. That doesn't take into account other forms of dementia and it doesn't take into account the undiagnosed. 26,000 caregivers, friends and family are providing unpaid care to those folks."
This puts a significant burden on caregivers, who often bear the brunt of the disease's impact.
Alzheimer’s Association
The Alzheimer’s Association is a non-profit organization that relies on volunteers and fundraising efforts to continue to offer these crucial services to individuals affected by dementia.
The organization hosts a monthly Memory Café at the Minneluzahan Senior Center, which provides a social engagement opportunity for those living with dementia and their loved ones.
Research & Medicine
Despite the challenges presented by dementia, there is hope for those affected by the disease. Morrow notes that advances in technology and medicine are offering promising developments in dementia research.
Clinical trials for new drugs are ongoing, and recent FDA-approved treatments have been shown to provide more time for individuals in the early stages of the disease. Morrow notes that this additional time is priceless and provides hope for those facing a dementia diagnosis.
Information
For more information on the services and resources offered by the South Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association, visit their website at www.Alz.org or call their 24/7 Helpline at 1-800-272-3900.