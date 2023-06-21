The RathCo, a band made up of talented and energetic young musicians hailing from Rapid City, has been making waves in the music scene. Comprising siblings and cousins, this teen and pre-teen band has captured the hearts of audiences with their electrifying performances.
With influences from their musically inclined family, they have forged their own path, showcasing their love for classic rock, grunge and alternative music.
Meet the Band Members
- Ben Coy, an 11-year-old drummer, displays remarkable skill and passion for rhythm.
- Weston Rathbun, the guitarist and drummer, possesses an innate talent for both instruments.
- Bijou Wilcox, the lead singer, captivates audiences with her powerful vocals.
- Amelie Wilcox, the bassist, adds depth and groove to their performances.
Together, they create a dynamic and harmonious musical ensemble.
The Band's Formation
The RathCo came into existence when these young musicians realized their shared love for music. Drawing from their individual musical experiences, they decided to join forces and create a band.
Although they had played music separately in the past, it was the collective realization that sparked their journey. Their first unofficial show took place at a rock school band performance, and from there, they started working on original songs and building their repertoire.
Early Success and Growth
The band's growth was swift yet organic. They honed their skills by performing at various local gigs and gradually gained recognition in the Black Hills area.
Opening for established bands and receiving support from local musicians provided invaluable opportunities for The RathCo to showcase their talent. Their ability to adapt and infuse their own style into cover songs, like their grunge rendition of Lady Gaga's "Sweet Dreams," has become a fan favorite.
Influence of Musical Roots
The musicality of The RathCo runs deep within their family. The band members credit their grandparents and parents for being influential figures in their musical journeys.
Notably, their grandfather, who had the privilege of playing with Joe Walsh, has had a significant impact on their musical aspirations. With their drummer dad as their mentor, The RathCo has received constant support and guidance, allowing them to flourish.
Balancing Education and Music
Juggling school, extracurricular activities and a blossoming music career can be challenging for the band members. However, they have found ways to manage their commitments effectively.
Some band members participate in theater and performing arts, which complement their musical pursuits. The understanding and support they receive from their family help them navigate the demands of both education and music.
Thriving on Stage
The electrifying energy of the crowd fuels The RathCo's performances. The band members thrive on the connection they share with the audience, reciprocating their energy and enthusiasm.
Opening for renowned bands such as Judd Hoos has provided them with unforgettable experiences, even if it occasionally means missing a class or two. They recognize the importance of seizing opportunities when they arise and continue to push their limits.
Future Aspirations
The RathCo's journey is far from over. Their plans include playing more shows, expanding their original song collection and releasing their anticipated album.
Their current works can already be found on popular music platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. The band's dedication to practice and their shared living arrangements contribute to their growth and constant improvement.