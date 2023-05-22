Nestled in Custer stands The Purple Pie Place, a renowned establishment that has earned a notorious reputation for its delectable pies and charming ambiance. Since its inception in 1981, this family-owned pie shop has flourished, evolving from a humble beginning to a beloved culinary destination for locals and visitors alike.
From Modest Beginnings to Pie Paradise
When The Purple Pie Place first opened its doors, it produced a mere four pies a day. Over the years, however, the shop's popularity skyrocketed, and today, it boasts an average daily output of 100 to 150 pies. Under the stewardship of Bobby Yehle and his wife, who are the fourth owners of the establishment, The Purple Pie Place has witnessed a remarkable transformation.
Expanding Beyond Pies
While pies remain the heart and soul of The Purple Pie Place, the menu has expanded to include much more. A comprehensive lunch menu offers a variety of options, ranging from sandwiches and Paninis to comforting favorites like chicken pot pie and chili cheese dogs. Additionally, visitors can enjoy their meals on the full patio outside, where even four-legged companions are welcome. Indulgent treats such as root beer floats, milkshakes, malts and nondairy smoothies ensure there is something to satisfy every palate.
The Love-Baked Pies
The secret behind the irresistible pies of The Purple Pie Place lies in the original recipe passed down since its inception. Crafted with love and dedication, each pie is a testament to the care and attention put into its creation. Bobby's wife takes pride in making all the pies, which come in a range of flavors, including blackberry, blueberry, strawberry rhubarb and the intriguing raspberry rhubarb jalapeno—a unique blend of tanginess and subtle spiciness. This commitment to quality and tradition has earned The Purple Pie Place recognition, including a feature in People magazine as one of the best pies in the United States.