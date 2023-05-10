The nuns of St. Martin's Academy in Sturgis have a rich legacy that has impacted the lives of countless people in the region. Founded in 1889 by Mother Angela Arnet and a group of five sisters, the monastery was established to engage in the ministries of teaching and education. Their mission expanded to include healthcare, with the establishment of hospitals in Deadwood, Hot Springs and Rapid City.
The early days of the monastery were challenging, as they arrived in a town that had not provided them with a place to live. They ended up spending the first few months in an abandoned tavern. However, the townspeople were supportive of their mission, and the sisters quickly got to work on establishing a school. This marked the beginning of St. Martin's Academy, which gradually grew to become a four-year high school.
Sister Lorane, who joined the convent in 1949 as a high school student, describes the life of a nun as a commitment to seeking and worshiping God while living in community.
"In order to live together in community, you have to listen to one another, and you have to help one another," Sister Lorane said. "In a sense, it's like a family, but it's not mama and daddy and children, you know, it's grown-up people, but it's family in the sense that we really are committed to one another. So when we make our commitment to God through the community, we have a promise of obedience. We have a promise of what is called stability, which means we are bound to one another in a in a sense, like married people are bound to one another. So ordinarily that's for life."
The present monastery was built when there were 33 sisters, but now the number has dwindled to just 11. With very few new nuns joining the monastery, the remaining sisters are downsizing. The Diocese of Rapid City and the Catholic school system have taken over the former monastery school and dorm, and the remaining sisters are relocating just across the street to the Good Samaritan Village to continue their service.
Despite the downsizing, the legacy of the sisters of St. Martin's Academy will continue through their impact on education and healthcare in the region. Their spirit of hospitality and caring for one another has left a lasting mark on the community.
Many people know of the monastery's presence but are not aware of the impact it has had. The sisters hope that their legacy will continue for many years to come, as their work and spirit are continued by others.