The Knuckle Saloon stands tall as a symbol of tradition and community spirit in Sturgis. Established in 2000, this iconic venue has not only become an integral part of the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but also an essential hub for Sturgis locals and visitors alike.
In the course of its existence, The Knuckle Saloon has undergone a fascinating evolution, including the creation of the renowned Knuckle Brewing Company.
A Vision Realized: A Gathering Place for the Rally and Community
From its inception, the founders of The Knuckle Saloon envisioned creating a place that would not only cater to the throngs of motorcycle enthusiasts during the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally but also serve as a focal point for the tight-knit community. This vision was meticulously brought to life as the venue actively participated in city events and hosted a wide array of its own gatherings.
The Knuckle Saloon quickly became synonymous with Sturgis itself, with its commitment to fostering a sense of belonging and camaraderie among all who walked through its doors.
Brewing Success: The Knuckle Brewing Company
In 2014, The Knuckle Saloon took a bold step by venturing into the world of brewing and founded The Knuckle Brewing Company. This marked a turning point for the establishment, as they crafted their own signature beers that quickly gained popularity among the patrons.
One of their early creations, the Knucklehead Red, secured the coveted first place in Rapid City, leaving the team thrilled and motivated to continue their brewing journey.
Sturgis Brewing Company: The Evolution Continues
With the overwhelming success of The Knuckle Brewing Company, it became evident that the demand for their exceptional brews exceeded all expectations. As a result, The Knuckle Saloon expanded its brewing venture by establishing the Sturgis Brewing Company, a sister company dedicated to the art of crafting fine beers.
The move allowed them to keep up with the demand and provide patrons with a wider selection of meticulously brewed beers.
The Venue and Culinary Delights
The Knuckle Saloon is not merely a watering hole; it's a multifaceted venue that sprawls across a full city block.
The premises include the famous restaurant, where locals and visitors alike savor crowd-favorite dishes like the succulent beef tips. This signature dish has gained nationwide acclaim and has been featured on various television shows.
Alongside the restaurant, the pavilion serves as the epicenter of big events during the rally, fostering an atmosphere of celebration and togetherness.
The Knuckle Trading Post and Online Presence
To further enhance the experience, The Knuckle Saloon extends its reach through The Knuckle Trading Post, a treasure trove of souvenirs and memorabilia that caters to enthusiasts seeking a piece of Sturgis history to take home.
Additionally, the venue stays connected with its audience through active Facebook postings and a user-friendly website, offering comprehensive event listings, menus and a glimpse into the captivating history of The Knuckle Saloon.