Located amidst the scenic beauty of the Black Hills, the Indian University of North America at Crazy Horse Memorial stands as a beacon of hope and opportunity for Native American students. In an effort to provide a transformative educational experience, this unique institution offers two distinct programs that empower students, promote cultural heritage, and pave the way for academic and professional success.
A Haven for Academic Growth
Founded in 2010, the Indian University of North America has been nurturing young minds for over a decade. With a proud record of 300 graduates and an impressive 75% retention rate, the university has established itself as a catalyst for higher education among Native American communities. By fostering an environment that encourages academic growth, the university instills confidence in its students to pursue their post-secondary aspirations.
The 7th Gen. Summer Program
One of the university's flagship initiatives is the 7th Gen. Summer Program. Aimed at high school seniors, this eight-week program acts as a stepping stone into college life. In collaboration with Black Hills State University, students enrolled in the program work 20 to 22 hours a week at Crazy Horse Memorial, gaining valuable hands-on experience while receiving a stipend. Moreover, they attend classes at the university and earn 12 transferable credits through BHSU. This unique opportunity not only kickstarts their higher education journey but also empowers them with practical skills and financial support.
The Wizipan Program
For college sophomores seeking a profound cultural exchange and an immersive educational experience, the Indian University of North America offers the Wizipan Program. Developed in partnership with South Dakota State University, this 15-week program allows students to spend a semester at the university, just a mile away from the memorial. By the end of the program, participants earn 15 credits, enriching their academic profile and broadening their horizons.
Supportive Learning Environment
The Indian University of North America takes pride in its close-knit community and supportive learning environment. With a capacity to house 32 students, the university ensures that each student receives personalized attention and guidance from dedicated faculty members. The inclusive atmosphere encourages students to form lasting connections, fostering a sense of belonging and support.
Cultural Preservation and Professional Development
Beyond academics, the university places great emphasis on preserving Native American culture. Students have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich heritage of the region and gain a deeper understanding of Native American traditions. Furthermore, the internships offered at Crazy Horse Memorial provide students with valuable real-world experience in a range of fields. Through these internships, students not only enhance their professional skills but also build relationships and gather recommendations that can shape their future careers.