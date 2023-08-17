Coming to Summer Nights this August 31, The Garage Boys. These rock and roll rebels are no strangers to the music scene, boasting a mix of country tunes and original hits that'll have you grooving all night long.
Formed back in 2007 in Las Vegas, The Garage Boys initially teamed up through an agency. However, their thirst for creative freedom led them to go rogue and take their destiny into their own hands. The decision proved to be a game-changer, with the band celebrating a whopping 16 to 17 years of rocking out together.
Their eclectic music style perfectly captures the essence of Las Vegas, an all-request town where they effortlessly transition from the sounds of Merle Haggard to the electrifying Metallica. Their signature "Merle to Metallica" vibe encapsulates their versatile approach to music, from garage rock and roll to blues and Texas swing.
The concept of garage rock and roll sets truly defines The Garage Boys, and their spirited performances revolve around playing what the audience wants. Over the years, they've charmed audiences with their original music and tunes from their early albums. Whether it's bluesy melodies or toe-tapping Texas swing, The Garage Boys promise a memorable night.
This year marks their 10th appearance at Summer Nights, and their ninth year rocking the Sturgis rally since 2015. With a reputation for delivering wildly energetic shows, The Garage Boys are excited to take on Rapid City's downtown scene, making sure their performance on August 31st will be nothing short of unforgettable.
To stay connected with The Garage Boys, check out their official website and follow them on social media platforms. Their merchandise, including CDs, t-shirts, hats, and more, is available on their website.
So, Rapid City, gear up for a night of high-energy music, good vibes, and an unforgettable performance by The Garage Boys on August 31st at Summer Nights. Get ready to rock out, and remember, their shows are a spectacle you have to witness to believe.