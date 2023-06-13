Hospice care is often misunderstood, with many people associating it solely with end-of-life experiences and sadness. However, hospice is much more than that. It is a philosophy of care that focuses on providing physical, emotional and spiritual support to individuals facing life-limiting illnesses. In this article, we explore the essence of hospice care by delving into the experiences of Debra Hanna, Monument Home+Health and Hospice Volunteer Coordinator, and Joan Struble, a Monument Health Hospice House Volunteer. Their stories shed light on the profound impact and positive aspects of hospice care, challenging common misconceptions and highlighting the beauty of compassion and companionship.
Understanding the Philosophy of Hospice
Debra emphasizes that hospice is not just a physical place but rather a philosophy of care. It meets individuals where they are, whether in their own homes, care facilities or specialized inpatient hospice houses like Monument Health Hospice House. The primary goal of hospice care is to help patients live their best lives until they pass away, ensuring they are as comfortable as possible physically, spiritually and emotionally.
Debra's Experience and Misconceptions
Having initially held misconceptions about hospice herself, Debra understands the common misunderstandings surrounding this form of care. Many people believe that hospice is only about dying and view it as a sad and somber experience. However, Debra emphasizes that while sadness may be present, hospice care is also about celebrating life and empowering individuals to make the most of their remaining time.
The Role of Volunteers
Volunteers play a vital role in hospice care, providing various forms of support and companionship. Hospice volunteers, like those at Monument Health Hospice House, engage in a range of activities, including clerical work, emotional support, answering the door for visitors and even baking cookies. The volunteers' relational nature enables them to forge deep connections with patients and their families, becoming a source of comfort and companionship during their hospice journey.
Joan's Journey as a Hospice Volunteer
Joan shares her personal journey and the reasons that led her to embrace this role. Having undergone her own experiences with medical interventions and comfort-oriented care, she was drawn to the mission of hospice care. Joan's commitment to hospice volunteering deepened when she welcomed Crunchy, her therapy dog registered with Pet Partners, into her life. Crunchy provides comfort and companionship, enhancing the emotional support offered to patients and their families.
The Fulfillment of Volunteering
Joan expresses the deep fulfillment she derives from volunteering in hospice care. Through her encounters with patients and families, she witnesses their incredible courage, grace and faith in the face of life-limiting illnesses. Building relationships with these individuals, even in brief encounters, offers a profound sense of connection and purpose. Joan underscores that hospice care is not a place of sadness but rather a place of life, love and understanding.
The Importance of Hospice Care
Hospice care serves as a reminder to embrace life fully and cherish the relationships we have. It encourages us to appreciate and value every moment, while also preparing us for the inevitable journey we all face. The compassion and care provided in hospice settings are instrumental in making a positive difference in the lives of those affected by life-limiting illnesses.