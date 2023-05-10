The Black Hills Railway Society is a model railroad club located in the Black Hills. Established in 1985, the club has been providing enthusiasts with a space to share their love for trains and model railroading for over three decades. Everything in the model railroad layout has been hand-built by members of the club, showcasing their love for the hobby and the dedication they have to bringing their vision to life.
Brody Patton, the club secretary, and club member Jordan Schmieg shared how they joined the club.
"When I first moved up here from Colorado, one of the first goals I wanted was to join a model railroad club because I've been obsessed with trains since I was a little kid, and I found out about the Black Hills Railway Society just doing a Google search. Pretty simple," Brody explained. "And ironically enough, by the time I found it, they were having one of their monthly meetings down here so I came down here and was introduced and welcomed in, and before I knew it, I was a part of the club running trains with everyone, learning new skills almost every meet."
"I spent most of my days when I was younger, going and watching the trains go by and really, really enjoyed doing that," said Jordan. "I wanted to do it in miniature, so I have been a model railroader for many, many years now."
The club's layout is a representation of the Black Hills region, with iconic scenes such as the Hotel Alex Johnson in Rapid City and Black Elk Peak included in the design. Members of the club also like to include their own little Easter egg hunt in the layout, hiding little details such as a bear attacking a camper or an airplane for visitors to spot during open houses.
Model trains have been around since the early 1940s, with Lionel and American Flyer being some of the most popular brands of the time. Model railroading has since evolved and is now separated into different scales, with the smallest being Z scale and the largest being G scale.
The Black Hills Railway Society is dedicated to bringing history to life through model railroading. The hobby not only provides an opportunity to recreate and admire the history of trains and railroads, but it also brings people together. Patton believes that the hobby has brought him closer to many people through the club.
The club meets on the first and third Mondays of every month and also hosts open houses for visitors to see their layout and learn more about the hobby. Visitors can also find brochures about the club at Who's Hobby House in Downtown Rapid City and follow their Facebook page for updates.