Every year in late April, the Black Hills Dance Festival takes over Rapid City, offering a weekend of dancing, instruction and community for dancers of all levels.
Founded 27 years ago, the festival has become a beloved tradition for locals and a destination for dance enthusiasts from across the country.
The festival kicks off on Thursday, April 27, with classes in line dancing and couples dancing at Baken Park, followed by a welcome party. Friday, April 28 and Saturday, April 29 bring a packed schedule of classes in three rooms at The Monument, featuring seven different styles of dance including West Coast Swing, Nightclub, Two-Step, Cha Cha, Country Swing and Salsa.
The festival also brings in world-renowned dance instructors to teach dancers of all levels, from beginners to experienced competitors.
One of the unique aspects of the Black Hills Dance Festival is its inclusivity. The festival welcomes dancers of all levels and offers classes for both individuals and couples.
Line dancing classes are available for those without a partner, and beginner, beginner plus and intermediate couples classes are offered in separate rooms at the Civic Center.
But the festival isn't just about honing your skills on the dance floor. It's also about building community and making new friends. Dancers from a five-state area come together to share their love of dance and enjoy a fun-filled weekend of socializing and learning.
Dance is not just a fun pastime, but also a great form of exercise, both physical and mental. It's a great way to improve your balance, coordination, and rhythm, while also providing a creative outlet for self-expression.
The Black Hills Dance Festival provides a wonderful opportunity to experience all of these benefits and more. With a packed schedule of classes and events, and a welcoming community of dancers of all levels, this festival is not to be missed.
If you're interested in attending the Black Hills Dance Festival, you can find more information and purchase tickets here, or follow the festival on Facebook or Eventbrite.
Come join the fun and experience the joy of dance!