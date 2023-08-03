The Clubhouse of Spearfish is more than just a virtual golf facility; it's a place where people come together to share their love for golf, entertainment and good times, and offers a unique and engaging experience for golf enthusiasts, gamers and event seekers alike.
State-of-the-Art Simulators and Diverse Gaming Options
At The Clubhouse of Spearfish, guests are treated to an array of entertainment options. With four high-definition golf simulators, players have access to over 55 PGA golf courses, including the ever-popular Pebble Beach. Golfers of all levels can fine-tune their skills, challenge friends or simply enjoy a relaxing round of golf.
Beyond golf, the facility caters to those who seek an adrenaline rush through shooting games featuring boars, alien zombies and more. Additionally, baseball and football sports simulators provide a thrilling experience for sports enthusiasts.
Accessible and Inclusive
The Clubhouse of Spearfish is committed to fostering a sense of community and inclusivity. For students on high school or college golf teams, the facility offers a generous 50% discount on simulator rentals. This gesture enables young athletes to hone their skills without breaking the bank.
Flexible Reservation System and Amenities
Given the popularity of the facility, reservations are highly recommended, particularly during the winter months. However, during the summer, walk-ins are more feasible. The Clubhouse of Spearfish is equipped to handle groups of up to six people per simulator bay, making it a perfect destination for friends and families.
Moreover, the facility boasts an appetizing menu that includes favorites like steak tips, Philly cheesesteak and the delectable signature cheese curds. A selection of local drafts on tap adds a touch of regional flavor to the experience. Guests can indulge in delicious food and drinks while enjoying their gaming sessions.
A Hub of Entertainment and Events
The Clubhouse of Spearfish extends its offerings beyond golf and gaming. Visitors can immerse themselves in live music every Sunday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., adding an extra dimension of enjoyment to the experience.
Moreover, Thursdays are marked by lively bingo sessions from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., adding a hint of excitement to the week.
For those seeking a one-of-a-kind event space, the facility provides the option to rent out the entire simulator room or the entire building. From birthday parties to corporate gatherings and Christmas celebrations, The Clubhouse of Spearfish caters to a diverse range of events.