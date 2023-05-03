Take a look at a unique and beautiful property located at 20077 Higgins Gulch Road in Spearfish. The property is listed at $2.7 million and boasts a mix of industrial and rustic charm.
The house features:
- Mid-century modern architecture
- 2,000 square feet of living space that includes a wraparound deck, a primary suite with beautiful views, and a combined living and dining area
- Lofted ceilings with steel I-beams that run across the ceiling, through the fireplace mantle and over the kitchen
- A kitchen with a leathered granite countertop and a steel-skinned hood, a hidden pantry, which is a walk-in space with almost floor-to-ceiling cabinetry, making it a great place to store small appliances and keep countertops clutter-free
The primary suite on the main floor includes a beautiful en suite bathroom with double vanities, quartz countertops and a floor-to-ceiling tiled walk-in shower. The suite also features a large wardrobe and beautiful rustic ceiling planks with steel I-beams running throughout.
The main floor also features a flexible loft space that can be used as an office or sleeping area. The loft includes steel and cable railings that don't obstruct the view.
The walk-out basement is set up for entertaining and features high ceilings and a wet bar with a beverage fridge and soft-close cabinetry. The same cabinetry and countertops are extended downstairs, giving it a seamless look. The basement also includes a junior suite and a large space for guests.
The property is situated on over three-and-a-half acres of land, with a live creek running in front of it. The front of the property includes a stamped concrete patio with a firepit and industrial features that make it unique and breathtaking.