The historic Bullock Hotel stands as a testament to Deadwood's vibrant past and captivating tales. With a fusion of history and hauntings, the Bullock Hotel offers visitors a unique experience, immersing them in the allure of the Wild West era.
A Legacy of Resilience
The Bullock Hotel is a living artifact, with its main building dating back to 1895 and an adjacent structure constructed in 1879, making it one of the few original surviving buildings in Deadwood. It endured the ravages of the devastating fires in 1879 and 1894, emerging as a resilient symbol of the town's endurance.
Seth's Cellar: A Renovation and Revival
Earlier this year, the Bullock Hotel embarked on a revitalization project to restore Seth's Cellar to its former glory. This lower-level space, aptly named after Seth Bullock, the hotel's founder, underwent an impressive makeover. The addition of exquisite tapestries and the reopening of the bar have breathed new life into the cellar. Now a functional and welcoming space, Seth's Cellar operates seven days a week, complementing the hotel's offerings.
The Hotel's Surprising Amenities
Beyond its historical significance, the Bullock Hotel reveals a range of hidden surprises. Many visitors are unaware that the hotel comprises two floors, housing a total of 28 rooms. In addition to its accommodation, the Bullock Hotel features a fully operational casino, inviting guests to try their luck. The main level boasts a charming bar, while Seth's Cellar offers a unique ambiance for a memorable experience.
The Tour Experience: Unraveling History and Hauntings
During the guided tours led by Matt Weekly, the assistant manager, visitors are treated to a fascinating blend of historical and paranormal narratives. Understanding the history of Deadwood is crucial to grasping the allure of the hotel's reputed hauntings. Matt shares captivating stories, recounting how Seth Bullock arrived in Deadwood in 1876 to sell hardware to gold-seeking miners.
As a stabilizing force in the early years, Seth played a pivotal role in transforming the rough and tumble town into a more law-abiding community. His spirit is said to wander the halls of the Bullock Hotel, making occasional appearances, particularly during periods of construction or when visitors least expect it.
Unveiling the Ghostly Presence
The Bullock Hotel has gained a reputation for its spectral inhabitants, supported by both empirical evidence and photographic documentation. Although Seth Bullock did not pass away within the hotel's walls, many believe his spirit lingers, overseeing the establishment he founded. Numerous sightings of his ghost have been reported, with construction workers and curious visitors often bearing witness to his ethereal presence.
A Vibrant Culinary Experience
While immersing yourself in the history and hauntings of the Bullock Hotel, culinary delights await. The hotel offers a breakfast service from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. every day, followed by lunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A dinner service will also be available on Thursdays through Sundays, adding to the overall dining experience. Guests can choose to dine at Bully's Restaurant on the top floor, boasting picturesque views, or enjoy a meal in the charming atmosphere of Seth's Cellar.
Artistic Encounters and Memorabilia
Within the hotel, visitors can explore the gift shop, now under the care of Ginny Wolf, a talented artist who relocated her art studio to the Bullock Hotel. Ginny's collection offers a diverse range of artwork and memorabilia, allowing guests to take home a piece of Deadwood's rich history and artistic charm.