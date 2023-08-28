Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop in Medora, North Dakota stands as a testament to time-honored family traditions and the delight of handcrafted confections. With the charismatic Anita Stverak at the helm, this family-owned business has been satisfying sweet cravings since 1980.
Anita warmly recounts the establishment's history starting when her parents initially acquired the original taffy shop in 1980. The Medora location, where Anita currently operates, was acquired in 1994, and the present-day building was constructed in 1999. The taffy shop has stood steadfastly for more than two decades.
What sets Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop apart is their dedication to creating each delectable piece of taffy on-site. Anita states that the taffy is all manufactured in-house. This commitment preserves the family's beloved recipe.
The taffy's reach extends beyond Medora, with additional branches in South Dakota and a presence in 14 different locations, including Rapid City, Hill City, Custer and Sioux Falls.
When pondering the appeal of taffy, Anita attributes its charm to more than just its taste. She reflects on how it's fun to look at and highlights the role of texture.
The process of witnessing taffy being made is integral to the experience. Unlike candies enclosed within machines, taffy production is open for observation, ensuring the freshness of each piece and fostering a tangible connection with its origins on the East Coast.
Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop boasts a diverse array of flavors, with 36 summer selections in constant rotation, alongside exclusive monthly flavors. Beyond their signature taffy, the establishment collaborates with local and regional partners to offer an assortment of artisanal treats. This includes truffles that are crafted with a meticulous touch and even chocolate-covered potato chips, a fan favorite.
Anita's journey from a traditional job back to the family business underscores the rewarding nature of upholding time-honored traditions. Her enthusiasm is palpable as she describes the contrast between office work and crafting candy while connecting with people.
The shop's fusion with a jewelry store, reflecting her mother's passions, adds an extra layer of uniqueness to the experience.
Rushmore Mountain Taffy Shop stands not only as a purveyor of sweets but as a symbol of generations intertwined with the joy of creation. With its charming ambiance, wide array of flavors and commitment to the community, this taffy haven invites visitors to taste the sweetness of time-honored traditions while savoring each chewy delight.