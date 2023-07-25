Located in Sturgis, the Sturgis Coffee Company has been a caffeine haven for locals and tourists alike since its establishment in 2008. Founded by Anna Rowett, a true coffee aficionado, the company boasts a rich history in the coffee business, dating back even further to their coffee-loving roots before settling into their current location.
Over the years, Sturgis Coffee Company has become synonymous with the tantalizing aroma of freshly roasted coffee beans that permeates the air upon entering their expansive coffee shop. With an impressive range of coffee blends, they pride themselves on their expertise in sourcing premium beans from various corners of the country, handcrafting their own proprietary blends to ensure a unique and unforgettable coffee experience for their customers.
At the heart of their operation is a state-of-the-art roasting facility, where their carefully selected beans undergo meticulous roasting, ensuring quality and consistency in every batch. From whole beans to K-Cups, their commitment to excellence extends to every product they offer, both for retail and wholesale customers.
One of the company's distinctive features is their delightful coffee bar, where skilled baristas whip up an array of coffee-based beverages to cater to diverse tastes. From classic lattes and espressos to trendy frappuccinos and cold brews, Sturgis Coffee Company takes pride in offering a comprehensive menu that delights and satisfies every customer's cravings.
Beyond the delightful beverages, the warm and friendly atmosphere of the coffee shop plays a vital role in keeping patrons coming back for more. Anna's dedicated staff, always ready with a smile and some playful banter, creates an inviting space that feels like home for all visitors. Sturgis Coffee Company has not only become a coffee shop but a community hub—a place where friends gather, remote workers find solace and relationships are strengthened over a shared love for great coffee.
In addition to their brick-and-mortar store, Sturgis Coffee Company has embraced the digital realm, reaching out to coffee lovers beyond their locality through an online store. Coffee enthusiasts can now savor their beloved blends and purchase coffee-themed merchandise, including hats, beanies and T-shirts, all from the comfort of their homes.
With extended hours and plans to open on Sundays during the summer, Sturgis Coffee Company aims to create a meeting point, bridging the gap between neighboring towns and serving as a haven for travelers passing through. Located conveniently at Exit 30, near McDonald's, it's the perfect stop for those seeking a refreshing cup of joe on their journey.
So, whether you're a coffee connoisseur or simply looking for a cozy spot to unwind, Sturgis Coffee Company promises an unforgettable experience, where passion for coffee meets perfection in every cup. Pay them a visit, and let Anna and her team introduce you to a world of premium coffee and warm hospitality that will keep you coming back for more.