Nestled in Rapid City lies Storybook Island, an enchanting park that has been captivating children and adults since its establishment in 1959. Initially founded by Merle Gundersen, this beloved attraction has always been a free and secure haven for children of all ages. However, a devastating flood in 1972 resulted in the loss of the original Storybook Island, leading to the creation of a new site just a few miles away.
Today, under the dedicated leadership of Jackie Laws, the executive director, Storybook Island continues to thrive while embracing inclusivity. With a strong focus on accessibility, the park has undergone remarkable transformations, ensuring that it remains a magical experience for children of all abilities.
A Playground for All Abilities
In line with its mission to provide a safe and enjoyable environment for everyone, Storybook Island has recently introduced an all-ability playset, set to be unveiled on the upcoming opening day. This innovative addition features seven wheelchair-accessible pieces, complete with Braille and sensory boards. From gliders to specially designed seating areas, the playset aims to foster inclusivity, enabling children of diverse abilities to play and interact together.
Welcoming Transformations
Stepping into Storybook Island, visitors are greeted by delightful changes that have taken place over the years. The iconic Humpty Dumpty, fully funded through community donations, now sits upon a beautifully adorned stone wall. The donation box that once greeted visitors has been replaced by the friendly figure of Brer Rabbit, playfully beckoning everyone into the park. Adjacent to Brer Rabbit, a newly installed kiosk provides information on park events, ways to get involved and opportunities to support and sustain the enchantment of Storybook Island.
Further Enhancements
The park's commitment to accessibility is evident throughout its grounds. A new swing set, designed with accessibility in mind, invites children of all abilities to experience the joy of soaring through the air. Santa's workshop, which has been relocated a few feet away, boasts a brand new building that ensures wheelchair accessibility for all visitors. Although certain updates may be ongoing, the park continues to evolve, promising the return of beloved attractions alongside exciting new additions.
Community Support and Fundraising
The magic of Storybook Island is not solely derived from the park's whimsical features but also from the collective effort of the community. The board of directors, alongside Jackie Laws and her dedicated staff, have strived to make Storybook Island an all-inclusive destination. Currently, they are working towards their ambitious goal of raising $600,000 for the "Save the 100 Acre Wood" project. As of now, they are only $100,000 away from reaching their target, a testament to the generosity and commitment of the community.
Creating Memorable Experiences
Storybook Island ensures that every aspect of the park caters to visitors' needs. Accessible restrooms with baby changing stations provide convenience and comfort to families. A new attraction, located near the former Eagle's Nest, promises to delight park-goers throughout the summer. Miss Muffet, now accompanied by a giant spider climber, offers an interactive experience for young adventurers. The park's cherished symphony, Yogi and Boo-Boo with their iconic picnic basket, Cinderella's interactive castle and the whimsical carousel all continue to captivate visitors as they stroll through the park's enchanting pathways.
Supporting the Magic
To sustain the wonder and joy of Storybook Island, visitors can contribute through various means. The gift shop offers a wide range of merchandise, including Storybook Island-themed items, coffee cups and hats. Proceeds from all sales directly contribute to the park's budget for the year, ensuring the preservation and improvement of this beloved attraction.