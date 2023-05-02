If you're looking for a restaurant with a laid-back, Western-themed vibe and an extensive menu that caters to meat lovers, Steerfish Steak and Smoke is the place to be. Located in Spearfish, this restaurant has been around for seven years and is known for its in-house smoked meats and certified Angus beef steaks.
As soon as you step inside Steerfish Steak and Smoke, you'll feel right at home. The decor is rustic and features rodeo memorabilia and cowboy hats adorning the walls. The atmosphere is relaxed and inviting, making it the perfect spot for a casual dinner with family or friends.
The menu at Steerfish Steak and Smoke is a carnivore's dream. All of their meats are smoked in-house, and they cut their steaks in-house as well. The menu includes everything from ribs and prime rib to 13-ounce ribeyes and enormous porterhouses. If you're a fan of wings, their in-house smoked wings are a must-try.
But Steerfish Steak and Smoke isn't just about meat. They also offer a variety of seafood options, including walleye, salmon and trout. Their menu is quite extensive, so there's something for everyone, whether you're a meat-lover or a seafood enthusiast.
To wash down all of that delicious food, Steerfish Steak and Smoke has an impressive drink menu as well. Their menu includes mojitos, margaritas, sangria, beer and wine, as well as classic cocktails like the smoked old fashioned. They also have a happy hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., which is a great time to try out their drinks and appetizers.
Don't forget to check out their website and Facebook for more information and mouth-watering photos of their delicious food!