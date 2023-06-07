Nestled within the breathtaking beauty of Custer State Park, lies the Cathedral Spires cabin, a remarkable haven not only renowned for its grandeur but also for the captivating art installations that adorn its walls. The masterminds behind these captivating creations are Shawn and William Schilling, the talented duo behind Steel Reflections. Combining Shawn's metalwork expertise and William's photography prowess, the two have transformed the cabin into an immersive canvas that seamlessly blends art with nature.
A Journey of Artistic Passion
From a young age, Shawn Schilling exhibited a profound passion for art. With a knack for drawing and an affinity for detailed craftsmanship, she embarked on her artistic journey.
Shawn's early exposure to metalwork alongside her father provided her with invaluable skills in welding and metal manipulation. Inspired by the concept of using walls as canvas, Shawn's work encompasses intricate designs that harmoniously merge with their surroundings, creating scenes that seem to leap out of the walls.
A Creative Enterprise
Steel Reflections is more than just an artistic endeavor for the Schillings; it's a way of life. With their business aptly named, their art reflects their shared vision and creative synergy. Shawn's custom metalwork pieces typically require 100 to 200 hours of meticulous hand-drawing, cutting with a handheld plasma torch and welding. Her attention to detail and craftsmanship is unrivaled, ensuring that every piece not only captivates but endures.
William Schilling, on the other hand, brings his keen eye for photography to Steel Reflections. Having wielded a camera since 1978, William's passion for capturing moments is undeniable. His vast experience, coupled with an unwavering dedication to his craft, has resulted in stunning visual narratives that complement Shawn's metalwork seamlessly. Their collaboration creates a harmonious fusion of two art forms, bringing the walls of the Cathedral Spires cabin to life.
A Collaboration with Nature
When the opportunity arose to work on the Cathedral Spires cabin in Custer State Park, the Schillings were elated. The natural beauty of the surroundings inspired their creative process, and the collaboration with park management became a harmonious partnership. The project coordinator encouraged the two to unleash their imagination, providing them with the freedom to bring their ideas to life.
The art within the cabin showcases the collective genius of Steel Reflections. Shawn's metalwork brings depth and dimension to each piece and the minerals infused into the metal create reflective surfaces, enhancing the interplay between light and art.
Meanwhile, William's awe-inspiring photography, showcased in expansive prints, immerses visitors in the wonders of the natural world.
A Grateful Journey
Steel Reflections owes its success not only to the creative prowess of the Schillings but also to the unwavering support of Sylvan and Custer State Parks Resorts. Their partnership has allowed Shawn and William to share their art with a wider audience, establishing a connection between visitors and the captivating beauty of their surroundings. The two are immensely grateful for this opportunity and look forward to continuing their artistic journey.