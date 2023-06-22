Sports Adventure Fun is a vibrant hub for sports and outdoor enthusiasts. Owned and operated by Richelle Bruch and Travis Bartels, a dynamic brother-sister duo, this unique establishment has become a beloved destination for locals and visitors alike.
Offering a wide range of sporting goods, equipment and accessories, Sports Adventure Fun caters to individuals seeking both new and used items to support their outdoor pursuits. Whether you're a soccer player, a hiker, a cyclist or a water sports enthusiast, this store has everything you need to fuel your adventures.
A Family Affair
The owners of Sports Adventure Fun have a deep-rooted connection to Sturgis and have been part of the community since 1986. Having grown up in the area, Richelle and Travis' love for the town and its natural surroundings led them to establish their business here.
The duo's shared passion for sports and the great outdoors served as the foundation for creating a one-stop shop that caters to the diverse needs of active individuals.
Diverse Sporting Goods Selection
Sports Adventure Fun takes pride in its comprehensive inventory, which spans across various sporting disciplines. From baseball and soccer to football and pickleball, the store offers a wide range of new and used sporting goods to accommodate different budgets.
The decision to provide used equipment stemmed from personal experiences, such as constantly needing new soccer cleats for children due to changing seasons. By offering affordable options, the store aims to make sports more accessible and cost-effective for families and enthusiasts.
Outdoor Adventure Essentials
Beyond traditional sports equipment, Sports Adventure Fun also specializes in gear for outdoor activities such as camping, hiking and fishing. Whether you're planning a through hike, embarking on a backpacking adventure or simply enjoying nature, the store has you covered.
They offer a selection of high-quality camping gear, durable hiking equipment and fishing supplies to ensure you're well-prepared for your outdoor escapades.
Thrilling Water Sports
For those who prefer to explore the water, Sports Adventure Fun provides an array of kayaks, paddleboards and associated accessories. Whether you're an experienced paddler or a beginner eager to dip your toes into water sports, the store's collection caters to all skill levels.
With expert guidance and recommendations from the owners, customers can choose the perfect watercraft and equipment for their aquatic adventures.
Community Engagement
Sports Adventure Fun is deeply rooted in the local community. In addition to serving as a retail destination, Richelle and Travis actively participate in the local sports scene. Richelle holds the position of President in the Sturgis Soccer Association, contributing to the development and growth of youth soccer in the area.
Their involvement in the community helps foster a strong bond between the store and its customers, creating a sense of camaraderie and support.
Operating Hours and Experience
Sports Adventure Fun welcomes customers from Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The store provides a friendly and knowledgeable staff who are passionate about sports and the outdoors. Whether you need expert advice on equipment selection or want to hear exciting stories from fellow adventurers, the staff is always ready to assist and share their own experiences.