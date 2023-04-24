It's not often that you hear about a business where customers can come in and break things for fun, but that's exactly what you'll find at Atomic Rage in Belle Fourche. Atomic Rage provides customers with a chance to release their stress and anger in a safe and controlled environment.
Chris Johnson, the owner of Atomic Rage, came up with the idea after noticing that he had a lot of junk parts and things laying around.
"Sometimes, when I'd have a difficult day, I'd come in and break some things," Chris said.
Eventually, he saw a rage room page on Facebook and it gave him the idea to bring the concept to the Midwest.
Chris used materials that were laying around and put everything together through trial and error, and he constantly takes comments and suggestions from customers and fits the experience to the people who come in.
"We usually like to book the appointments at least four days in advance," Chris explained. "That way, we can kind of cater to the people."
Atomic Rage is a popular choice for birthday parties, and they hang balloons and banners to make the experience even more special. When customers arrive, they sign a liability waiver and a list of rules. They then get fitted with safety gear, which is provided by the business.
The safety gear includes lightweight paint suits to keep glass shards and fibers from getting in customers' clothes, hard soled shoes (no open-toed shoes allowed), hard hats with face shields and safety glasses. Chris suggests wearing all the safety gear, as the experience can get pretty wild.
The rage room is only for people aged 13 and up, and those under 18 need a parent supervisor. The cost for admittance is $50 per person, which includes a prepackaged experience lasting about an hour. Customers can also buy add-on items, such as printers, flat-screen TVs and various car parts.
Despite the seemingly violent nature of the business, Chris notes that most customers are peaceful and calm people who are simply curious about the experience.
"Every one of them leave the room with a smile on their face and just exclaiming how relieved they feel," said Chris.
Chris has even had customers who have experienced difficult situations, such as losing loved ones or going through a breakup, use Atomic Rage as a quick and easy way to relieve their stress.
Atomic Rage does not currently have a website, but customers can find them easily on Facebook. Customers can also call Chris's shop to book an appointment, but booking online is easier.